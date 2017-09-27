Image caption Emergency services were called to a blaze in Hastings Close in Bedminster on 8 September

A man has appeared in court charged with explosive offences after homes were evacuated in Bristol, following a house fire.

Roads were closed and a 100m-cordon was set up following a blaze at a property in Hastings Close on 8 September.

Reeco Fernandez, of Hastings Close, has been charged with three counts of possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

The 28-year-old was remanded to appear before Bristol magistrates next month.