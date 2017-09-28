Image copyright Mathieson family photo Image caption Melissa Mathieson was murdered by Jason Conroy in October 2014

The murder of a vulnerable teenager who was stalked and later strangled to death could have been prevented, a report has found.

In October 2014, Jason Conroy murdered Melissa Mathieson, 18, at a Bristol home providing special care for adults.

A serious case review into her death found care home staff had not acted on recommendations in a forensic report.

The report had warned Conroy had "a high risk of future physical and sexually harmful behaviour".

The Serious Case Review, published by Bristol Safeguarding Adults Board, highlighted previous dangerous behaviour by Conroy, who was 18 at the time of the murder.

His mother told report authors he had tried to kill her on two occasions, and that she had tried to warn staff about his behaviour.

The report said she "did not think he could ever be trusted around women".

Miss Mathieson was killed at Alexandra House, a residential care home which specialises in caring for adults with autism or Asperger's Syndrome. Conroy was jailed for life for her murder in October 2015.

He father James Mathieson said: "I believe that both Melissa and Jason Conroy were badly let down. They were both failed by the services that were supposed to protect them."

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Jason Conroy showed "abnormal sexual drive" from a young age

Concerns about Conroy's behaviour went back as far as 2007, when he was at a residential school, the report found.

He became fixated on a young female member of staff and tried to strangle her with a dressing gown belt.

"It is stated that he had reportedly said that he wanted to kill her and have sex with her dead body," the report said.

Then, in March 2012, he tried to smother his mother with a duvet. After the attack she told staff, that "he wanted to kill her and have sex with her".

Also, 13 months prior to Miss Mathieson's killing, in March 2013, he sexually assaulted then tried to strangle a care home worker.

Warnings ignored

The report said that in a subsequent investigation, Conroy "explained that he had wanted to have sex with her but knew this was against the rules.

"He had therefore tried to kill her because she would no longer be a member of staff and so he could have sex with her without breaking the rules."

Conroy was moved to Alexandra House as his behaviour was too challenging for the care home to deal with.

However the Serious Case Review found the initial assessment made by the care home was too positive and didn't take seriously the warnings of the forensic assessment.

Appropriate levels of supervision were not put in place which ultimately led to him being allowed to murder Melissa, the report found.

Miss Mathieson's family, from Windsor, did not want her placed in Bristol, describing her as "vulnerable" and not "streetwise".

Mr Mathieson said: "Even though the Safeguarding Adult Board's investigation rightly found that Melissa's death could have been predicted and prevented, as a family, we are still left with so many questions about how this could have ever happened."