Image caption An air ambulance is at the scene of the shooting

Shots have been fired at a car by police near the M5 motorway in the Bristol area, according to reports.

The incident happened on the Portbury Hundred (A369) near the M5 junction 19 for Portishead at around 09:30 BST.

The road remains closed in both directions.

Avon and Somerset Police would not comment on the shooting but said motorists would not be able to access Portishead from J19 for some time.

David Ellison told BBC Radio Bristol he saw officers fire between six and 10 shots through the passenger window using handguns.

Image caption A police cordon is in place at the Portbury Hundred

"They surrounded it. They shot maybe five, six or ten times," he said.

"Then they dragged a man from the car to resuscitate him.

"It came off the roundabout towards Portishead and then was boxed in by cars."

The BBC's Jon Kay, who is at the scene, said there was a red car with smashed windows visible behind the police cordon.

An air ambulance is at the scene along with Great Western Ambulance's critical care team.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said it had been notified of an "incident" by the force.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "Motorists will not be able to access Portishead from Junction 19 of the M5.

"We anticipate the road will remain closed for some time."

The Portbury hundred links the M5 motorway to the town of Portishead, to the south of Bristol.