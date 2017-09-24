Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in small park in Easton, Bristol

A man has been seriously injured during an attack by a group of people in a park in Bristol.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by a gang of up to nine men in a small park off St Mark's Grove, Easton at about 22:00 BST on Friday.

Avon and Somerset police said the victim, aged 19, had significant facial injuries that could be life changing.

Police have described the offenders as white men in their 20s with a white woman thought to be in her 30s.