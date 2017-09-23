Image copyright PA Image caption The EasyJet flight was diverted to Bristol Airport on Thursday evening

An airline passenger has been charged with being drunk on an EasyJet plane flying from Barcelona to Liverpool.

The flight was diverted to Bristol Airport after a disturbance at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.

Daniel Fletcher, 29, of McNeill Avenue, Crewe, was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police. He is due to appear at court in Bristol on 5 October.

Two men, aged 21 and 29, and a 26-year-old woman have been released with no further action taken, police added.