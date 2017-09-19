Image copyright Family photo/Ash Jones Image caption Adrian Beaumont died in the crash on Saturday

One of the four people who died in Saturday's crash on the M5 has been named by police.

Adrian Beaumont, 46, from Bristol, died when a van travelling south crashed through barriers and collided with two vehicles heading northwards.

Mr Beaumont was driving a Seat Leon, with his 42-year-old partner and their two children, aged 12 and 10.

His partner remains in a "critical" condition in hospital. His children are now described as "stable".

Three occupants in the second car died but police said on Monday that details of that vehicle could not be released yet.

Collision investigators have made contact with the van driver, a man in his 40s from Worcestershire.