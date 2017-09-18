Image copyright Ash Jones Image caption All the vehicles involved in the collision are being checked by Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency inspectors

Further details have emerged following Saturday's crash on the M5, which claimed four lives.

The motorway in South Gloucestershire was shut after a van travelling south crashed through barriers and collided with two vehicles heading northwards.

Police said one of the victims was travelling in a Seat Leon and three others in a second car, the details of which cannot yet be released.

Three others remain "critical but stable" in hospital.

They are a 42-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl.

Image copyright PA Image caption The crash involved a box van which crossed the central reservation

"A full investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of this collision, which involved a Mercedes box van and two cars," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said.

"Our thoughts remain with the families of all the victims of this tragic incident.

"[The] investigation will involve a thorough examination of all the vehicles involved and we're working closely with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to progress these enquiries," the force spokesman added.

The van driver, a man in his 40s from Worcestershire, has been spoken to by collision investigators.