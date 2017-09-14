Image caption The motorway has been closed northbound between junctions 16 and 14

A pedestrian has died after being hit by several vehicles on the M5 near Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said the pedestrian was struck by a lorry at around 04:40 BST and other vehicles were believed to have been involved.

The motorway has been closed northbound between junctions 16 and 14 and will remain shut for some time.

Diversion routes are in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Click here for live updates on this story.

A spokesman for the force said it was working at the scene with Highways England traffic officers.

"We're carrying out an investigation to ensure all measures are in place to recover vehicles and clear the scene as quickly as possible," he said,

Image caption Avon and Somerset Police said the closure is "expected to be in place for some time"

"We understand the closure is causing disruption to those travelling on the M5 and M4 and surrounding routes and would strongly encourage motorists to avoid the area or follow official diversions."

The victim is yet to be identified.