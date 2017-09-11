'Hazardous' house blaze probe continues in Bristol

Image caption Emergency services were called to the blaze in Hastings Close in Bedminster on Friday evening

Investigations are continuing after a house blaze involving a "potentially hazardous" substance forced neighbours to leave their homes.

Emergency crews and bomb disposal experts were called to the blaze in Hastings Close in Bedminster, Bristol.

One of two men hurt in the fire, at about 19:00 BST on Friday, suffered "life-changing injuries", police said.

A small cordon remains in place at the house and a number of residents remain unable to return home.

An Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit team continues to work at the scene to "make safe and remove the substances", Avon and Somerset Police said.

"Unfortunately a number of residents continue to be displaced from their homes as a result of the cordon and we'd like to thank them for their co-operation and understanding during this time" a spokesman said.

Both men were taken to hospital after the fire, one of whom was later discharged.

The roads affected are Hastings Close, Hastings Road, Parsons Street and Hartcliffe Road and the cordon is expected to be in place at least until Monday.