Evacuation after 'potentially hazardous' fire in Bristol

Image caption Emergency services were called to the blaze in Hastings Close in Bedminster on Friday evening.

People living near the scene of a house fire have been evacuated after a "potentially hazardous" substance was found inside the property.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Hastings Close in Bedminster, Bristol at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

A 100m cordon was in put in place while bomb disposal experts assessed the situation, police said.

People living nearby were asked to find other places to stay. Two men were taken to hospital following the fire.

Bristol City Council said it was providing support.

"This is an ongoing emergency services incident and we are providing support to residents affected," a spokesman said.

"Late last night Gospel Hall in Bedminster Road was opened as a community place of safety for residents in need of shelter."

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said officers were "working as quickly as we can to limit the extent of the disruption".