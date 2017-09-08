Mayor and local leaders outline new transport plans

Image caption The mayor wants the region to be "more ambitious" when it comes to transport, house building, business and jobs

Joint proposals to improve transport have been released by leaders of three authorities and the West's mayor.

These include new park-and-rides, a railway station at Charlfield and improving walking and cycling.

The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) will meet next week to decide which proposals merit further research.

WECA is chaired by regional mayor, Tim Bowles, and includes leaders from Bath & North East Somerset, Bristol city and South Gloucestershire councils.

Its aim is to help deliver economic growth for the region and address challenges, such as productivity and skills, housing and transport.

'More ambitious'

Schemes include in the proposals are:

Park-and-rides on the M32, A4018, A432 and A38(S)

Orbital Metrobus

Charfield rail station

A37-Bristol Link

A4 MetroBus (Bristol to Keynsham MetroBus) and Callington Road Link

Keynsham rail station improvements

A432 MetroBus and strategic cycle route

Winterbourne / Frampton Cottrell bypass

M5 J14 improvements

Earlier this year Mayor Tim Bowles said the region could be "much more ambitious" when it came to transport, house building, business and jobs.

"Together we will make decisions about what is best for our region and its residents, cutting across the divides of council boundaries," he said.

WECA hope these transport schemes would support delivery of the West of England Joint Spatial Plan.

This sets out the long-term development needs of the West of England, including North Somerset, to 2036.

Further funding to develop feasibility studies will be considered at WECA's next meeting on October 30.