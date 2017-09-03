Football returns to Stoke Gifford after 2015 death

Image copyright Clive Hiscox Image caption Ben Hiscox died after hitting his head against the clubhouse while making a tackle

A football team has returned to its home ground more than two years since a player was killed in a freak accident.

Stoke Gifford United player Ben Hiscox, 30, died after hitting his head against the clubhouse while tackling an opponent in March 2015.

The club has since made a number of safety alterations to the North Road playing field near Bristol.

Ben's father Clive Hiscox said he hopes the pitch is now "a safe environment".

He said: "Our wish as a family is to get this club back here playing where it belongs and to make sure it's safe, so no family has to suffer a loss like we have."

After his son's death, Mr Hiscox worked with the club to help raise money to make the ground safer.

Safety measures brought in following an independent assessment included moving the pitch further away from the clubhouse and adding pads to its walls ahead of every game.

Image caption Padding will be added to the walls of the clubhouse ahead of every game to make it safer

Mr Hiscox said it "means the world to the club, and us as a family" to see the team playing back on its home pitch.

"This club has been a huge part of Ben's life and the last thing he'd want is for his favourite club to stop playing football."

Since the accident, the club has shared a ground with nearby Little Stoke FC.

Club secretary Jack Burton said it has been "a tough couple of years" and it is "really important for Stoke Gifford that we play at our home pitch".

Ben was playing against Mangotsfield Sports in the Bristol and Suburban Association Football League on 28 March 2015 when he was injured.

Ten minutes into the second half he made a tackle, stumbled and fell backwards into the clubhouse, banging his head. He died in hospital a few days later.

At the inquest into his death, the coroner raised concerns over safety at the playing field and said he would be writing to various bodies about the size of the "run-off" around the pitch.

The clubhouse was about two metres from the edge of the pitch, but the FA recommends a minimum of three metres for lower league clubs.

Saturday's return to North Road ended with Stoke Gifford beating Almondsbury 3-1.