M48 Severn Bridge closed for work
- 12 August 2017
- From the section Bristol
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The M48 Severn Bridge is closed all weekend for maintenance work.
Traffic in both directions is being diverted to the M4 Second Severn Crossing.
The closure, until 22:00 BST on Sunday, is to allow for routine maintenance work on the bridge.
The Grade I-listed bridge, which originally carried the M4 until the Second Severn Crossing opened in 1996, carries about 17,000 vehicles per day.