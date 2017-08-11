Bristol International Balloon Fiesta begins
- 11 August 2017
Some 130 balloons are taking part in this year's Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
A mass ascent began at 06:00 BST where weather conditions were ideal for the balloonists who took part.
The four-day event at Ashton Court attracts 500,000 every year and is in its 39th year.
Other popular events in the fiesta include the evening night glow displays where the tethered balloons glow in time with the music.