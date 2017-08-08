WW2 bomb found in Bristol Channel near Hinkley Point

Image caption The device was found off Lilstock Range, once used as a Royal Navy firing range

A bomb believed to be from World War Two has been found in the Bristol Channel near Hinkley Point nuclear power station.

The 500lb device was discovered 2.5 nautical miles from the coast during a survey.

The Royal Navy Bomb Squad based at Devonport naval base has been called in.

A controlled explosion is due to take place and a 1,000m exclusion zone has been set up.

The "unusual" ordnance was found off Lilstock Range, just west from Steart point and Bridgwater in Somerset.

Image caption A 1,000m exclusion zone has been set up to allow for a controlled explosion

The coast around Lilstock was used as part of a practice bombing range for the Royal Navy.

HM Coastguard said it first received a warning yesterday and advised vessels in the area to keep clear.

"The Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have arrived on scene this morning and there are plans in place to detonate the ordnance today," a spokesman said.

"Until that time, we have taken measures to set up an exclusive zone and clear the area of vessels to keep the public safe."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption EDF Energy divers made the discovery as they surveyed the area for the new Hinkley Point C power station

EDF Energy said its team of divers made the discovery 8m below the surface while checking the seabed ahead of the construction of the main cooling water tunnels for new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station being built.

David Eccles from EDF said: "We have put a cordon zone around the area and are working closely with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Royal Navy."