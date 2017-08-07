Bristol

Bristol flat fire 'started accidentally'

  • 7 August 2017
  • From the section Bristol
Fishponds Road, Bristol Image copyright Tim Worth
Image caption A man was rescued by fire crews from the flat but died at the scene

A fire in Bristol that killed a man and left a woman critically injured is believed to have started accidentally.

The fire broke out in a flat in Fishponds Road on Saturday night.

A man was brought out of the flat by fire crews but died at the scene. A woman was rescued and taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening burns and remains critically ill.

Avon Fire and Rescue said it believed the fire started in the first floor bedroom at about 20:40 BST.

At its peak, 55 firefighters tackled the fire, which was in a flat above a restaurant and shop.

A spokesman for the fire service said the first floor and roof space of two flats were significantly affected by fire and a number of other properties were affected by smoke and water damage.

The death has been referred to the coroner.
Image caption Investigations are now under way to determine the cause of the fire

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites