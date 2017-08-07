Bristol flat fire 'started accidentally'

Image copyright Tim Worth Image caption A man was rescued by fire crews from the flat but died at the scene

A fire in Bristol that killed a man and left a woman critically injured is believed to have started accidentally.

The fire broke out in a flat in Fishponds Road on Saturday night.

A man was brought out of the flat by fire crews but died at the scene. A woman was rescued and taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening burns and remains critically ill.

Avon Fire and Rescue said it believed the fire started in the first floor bedroom at about 20:40 BST.

At its peak, 55 firefighters tackled the fire, which was in a flat above a restaurant and shop.

A spokesman for the fire service said the first floor and roof space of two flats were significantly affected by fire and a number of other properties were affected by smoke and water damage.

The death has been referred to the coroner.