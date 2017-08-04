Flats evacuated near ss Great Britain after 'chemical' find

Image copyright Google Image caption Police say they are investigating a "possible" chemical incident

Flats have been evacuated near to the ss Great Britain in Bristol following a "possible chemical incident", police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said a cordon has been put in place after the "discovery of items" in one of the flats.

A bomb disposal team has arrived at Gas Ferry Road, the force said.

Residents told the Bristol Post homes were evacuated at about 20:00 BST due to a "threat" to one of the buildings.

The ship is moored in the city and a popular visitor attraction.

A Bristol City Council spokesman said nearby residents have been told to leave their homes and a rest centre has been set up at the nearby Spike Island.