'Miracle' stroke survivor in TV plea to go home

A woman who made a "miracle" recovery from a stroke has pleaded for help to prevent her being moved to a nursing home.

Janet Gunningham, from Hartcliffe in Bristol, needs to raise thousands of pounds to adapt her home.

The 61-year-old has made a video plea to the nation which has attracted national media interest.

Her husband says anxiety issues brought on by her suffering mean a nursing home is not an option.

Life support

Ms Gunningham collapsed on 28 December and was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary. She had suffered a stroke after contracting meningitis and slipped into a coma.

The family was told to expect the worst and that she would never regain consciousness.

At the end of January, doctors said that her life support was to be removed.

But in what was described as a "miracle" by her family, Ms Cunningham started breathing by herself.

She was transferred to the Frenchay Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre in Bristol where she has spent six months recovering.

That support is now coming to an end and she faces being moved to a nursing home unless the family can adapt her home.

Image copyright Family Image caption Janet Gunningham suffered a stroke after contracting meningitis around Christmas

Image copyright Family Image caption Husband Alan stayed at her bedside as she fought for life earlier this year

Husband Alan Gunningham said they need to build a downstairs bedroom and wet room for his wife.

"She is a fighter but she is not mobile now and will need a hospital bed with all the equipment that goes with it," he said.

"With her anxiety issues, she cannot go to a nursing home away from us."

A crowdfunding appeal has begun and she has recorded a video in which she pleads for help.

The family's plight has become nationwide news after Mr Gunningham and son Chris appeared on ITV's This Morning show.

But it is the "fantastic" reaction of their local community which has had the most impact on them, with neighbours rallying around to raise hundreds of pounds so far.

Bristol City Council says it is in contact with the family and "will do our best to discuss this request" for help to adapt her home.