Slavery arrests after police raid at Bristol nail bar

Image copyright bbc Image caption Police searched the nail bar after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and slavery offences following a raid at a nail bar in Bristol.

Officers launched a search on Monday morning after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.

Avon and Somerset Police said a woman found at a premises in Southmead had been taken to a place of safety.

Three women, aged 46, 24 and 21, and a man, 18, were arrested on suspicion of trafficking and slavery offences.

Temporary Det Insp Mike Ray said the force had acted "swiftly" by carrying out searches at the nail bar and a residential address in the St Paul's area.

"She's now receiving all the help she needs from agencies with expertise in supporting victims of modern slavery offences," he added.

"Our priority is to ensure all potential victims are safeguarded and a full investigation is carried out to identify any criminal offences."