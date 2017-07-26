Sex on plane Bristol teacher struck off from profession

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eleanor Wilson was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct

A teacher who had sex with a student in a plane toilet on a school trip has been banned from the profession.

Eleanor Wilson, 28, who worked in Bristol, kissed the pupil and drank alcohol with him while on the flight.

A National College for Teaching & Leadership (NCTL) panel found she engaged in sexual activity with a male pupil in August 2015.

The panel's report found her guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and banned her from teaching indefinitely.

The NCTL found an "inappropriate relationship" took place with the pupil in 2015/16 when she met him in her office, shared her mobile number with him, took him on outings, drank alcohol with him and kissed him on more than one occasion.

Miss Wilson also encouraged the pupil, who has not been identified, to hide their relationship and lied about it when an investigation into the allegations was undertaken by the school, the panel said.

The panel ruled she "fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".

The teacher, who had denied the allegations, was sacked by the school last year and was not present at the NCTL hearing.