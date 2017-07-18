Jane Austen Centre is given £50,000 engraving on £5 note

Image copyright Ferguson Media Image caption Graham Short engraved 5mm portraits of Jane Austen on five £5 notes. Each one is worth an estimated £50,000

A museum dedicated to Jane Austen has been presented with a £5 note featuring a tiny 5mm portrait of the author worth £50,000.

Micro-artist Graham Short engraved five notes and put four in circulation sparking a hunt for the valuable notes.

The first was spent by Mr Short in a cafe in Wales in 2016 and found soon after. Each is now worth about £50,000.

The fifth was given to the Jane Austen Centre in Bath which intends to put it on display.

Mr Short presented the £5 in person to the Jane Austen Centre following a minute's silence to mark the bicentenary of her death.

Three of the four notes have been found since they were put into circulation.

One, spent in Scotland, turned up in a Christmas card while another was donated to a good cause by a kind-hearted pensioner.

The fourth £5 note, spent in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, is still missing.

The serial numbers and quotations on the five £5 notes start AM32 885551 to 885554.