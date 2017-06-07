Suspect charged with man's murder in Bristol
- 7 June 2017
- From the section Bristol
A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a house in Bristol.
Ian Baker was found with serious head injuries at a property in Hungerford Road, Brislington, on Sunday evening.
Martyn Ford, 38, of no fixed address, was charged with murder and has been remanded in police custody. He is due before Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
Hungerford Road was closed for 24 hours while an investigation was carried out.