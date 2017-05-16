Burglars steal £500k wishing well statue from ex-chapel

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The wishing well is worth about £500,000

More than half a million pounds worth of bronze artwork has been stolen from a former chapel.

A wishing well statue worth £500,000 was taken from the South Gloucestershire property between 7 and 9 May.

Two others of a horse and a rider, valued at about £25,000 each, were also taken.

Avon and Somerset Police said the break-in at Bath Road, Cold Ashton, was "targeted" and "well-planned".

PC Simon McFall added: "It would have taken a number of people to carry out this crime as the statues weigh a significant amount and would have required several people to lift them.

"They are also of a considerable size and it is more than likely that a van or other large vehicle was used to transport them."

