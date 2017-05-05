Bristol Floating Harbour body is missing Jason Gurgul

Image copyright KYLIE GURGUL Image caption Jason Gurgul is the fourth man to have lost his life in Bristol's Floating Harbour this year

The body of a man found in Bristol's Floating Harbour has been formally identified as missing man Jason Gurgul.

The 33-year-old father of two was last seen in the early hours of 29 April during a night out in the city centre.

Avon and Somerset police divers recovered a body yesterday near Welsh Back.

An initial post-mortem examination indicates "no evidence of any suspicious circumstances", a police spokesman said.

"We would like to thank the public for all their calls and help with our appeals to find Jason, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time," the spokesman added.

A message left on a Facebook group set up to help find Jason from Gemma Charlie Davies read: "I have been asked to make it clear to you all that Jason was not pushed and police confirmed that there was no evidence of any suspicious circumstances.

"The family would like to thank every single one of you for all your support and help with everything through this distressing time. It is much appreciated and has been overwhelming."

Mr Gurgul was last seen on Baldwin Street at about 02:40 GMT on Saturday and was reported missing by his family when he failed to return home.

Image copyright Kylie Gurgul Image caption Jason Gurgul's mother Alinka said she 'didn't want to think the worst' during search for her son

His disappearance is the latest in a spate of deaths involving men falling into the city's Floating Harbour.

Three other men — Deakon Wilkins, Lewis Ball and Abdulkadir Mahamoud — have died this year, leading to social media speculation that someone is pushing men into the water.

Police have insisted the deaths are not related and are tragic accidents, and have called for people to "refrain from being disrespectful on social media and from engaging in unhelpful speculation".