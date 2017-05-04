Voters go to polls for West of England mayoral election

Image caption Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots until 22:00 BST

Voting is under way to elect the first metropolitan mayor for the West of England.

Polling stations are open across the council areas of Bristol City, Bath and North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 BST until 22:00 BST.

The election count is due to take place overnight with the results expected to be declared early on Friday morning.

Across England, Wales and Scotland, voters will have their say on a total of 4,851 council seats.

There are also eight mayoral elections, including elections in six new "combined local authorities".