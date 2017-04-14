Tanker fire causes long delays on M4

Image copyright Tim Shires Image caption The lorry caught fire at lunchtime on the M4 in west Wiltshire

A lorry carrying compressed gas has caught fire on the M4 causing long delays during the Easter bank holiday.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between junction 17 at Chippenham and junction 18 for Bath.

Wiltshire Police said it is likely the road will be evacuated but has warned drivers to stay in their vehicles and await further instructions.

Highways England has told drivers to expect delays and to use an alternative route if possible.