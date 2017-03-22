Luke Jenkins death: Family to receive High Court settlement

From the section

Image copyright Jenkins family Image caption Luke Jenkins suffered a cardiac arrest after being moved from intensive care onto a ward

The family of a child who died following heart surgery are expected to receive a financial settlement at London's High Court later.

Luke Jenkins, seven, from Cardiff, suffered a cardiac arrest days after an operation at Bristol Children's Hospital in March 2012.

An NHS Ombudsman report identified "missed opportunities" in his care.

The family will receive compensation from the University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust.

Luke's parents, Stephen Jenkins and Faye Valentine, claimed the ward he was transferred to was understaffed and Luke was not properly monitored.

University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust said it "fully accepts there were failings in the care and treatment we gave him".

Mr Jenkins has been unable to work since the death of his son.