Home makeover for paralysed man stuck on spinal unit

A Gloucestershire man who has been living in a spinal unit since he was paralysed 10 months ago is finally moving back home thanks to a TV makeover programme.

Ben Wernham, from Avening, broke his spine when he slipped by a pool on holiday and has been forced to stay in Salisbury hospital as his house could not accommodate his wheelchair.

He's been forced to communicate with his family over the internet, using it to chat and read stories to his two young daughters.

Now his home is being adapted for his wheelchair by the BBC's DIY SOS team and Ben says it means he can start his life again.