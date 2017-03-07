George "Johnny" Johnson remembers bombing Sorpe Dam

George "Johnny" Johnson, the last surviving British member of the Dambusters, has returned to the dam he bombed nearly 75 years ago.

A bomb-aimer, it was the 95-year-old's job to hit the Sorpe Dam in one of the most famous bombing raids in history.

Codenamed Operation Chastise, eight of the 19 planes were lost, 53 men died and three were captured.

Mr Johnson, said it was a "thrilling experience" and he feels "honoured to have had the chance to take part".