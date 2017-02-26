Pupils take part in national robotics competition.

Pupils from across the UK have been taking part in a national robotics competition.

Teams of students aged 9-16 worked together in the Lego League competition held at the University of the West of England in Bristol.

The science and technology challenge invited teams to solve a real world problem with the help of a robot made from Lego.

Academics from UWE Bristol's department of Computer Science and Creative Technologies and the Bristol Robotics Laboratory were among the judges.