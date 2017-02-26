A 'sugar baby' explains how the relationships work

A growing number of female "sugar babies" are working in the sex industry to help fund their way through higher education.

The relatively new practice of "sugar dating" has resulted in more and more students getting paid by wealthy older men.

A former student from Gloucestershire, Coco, told BBC Inside Out West how the relationships work.

'It's like a normal relationship, the only difference is I get money."

Inside Out West's investigation into sugar babies can be seen on BBC One on Monday evening at 19:30 GMT and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.