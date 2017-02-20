Port Vale v Bristol Rovers: Call for police and steward conduct probe

Media caption Video courtesy of John Thomson

An investigation is being called for into the conduct of police and stewards at a Port Vale v Bristol Rovers match.

At least two fans needed hospital treatment, with reports of pepper spray being used and supporters getting punched and pushed to the ground.

Bristol Rovers chairman Steve Hamer, said he was "just appalled" and is calling on Port Vale Football Club to investigate what happened on Saturday.

Staffordshire Police and Port Vale have been contacted but have yet to respond.

Violence broke out in the away end stands at Port Vale, after a row over a lack of seating escalated.

By the 60th minute of the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, several supporters had been hurt and at least two taken to hospital.

'Pushed to floor'

Andy Williams, a Rovers fan who has multiple sclerosis, said: "I came out of the ground and a policeman swung this person around and hit me in the chest and I went down and cracked my head open on the concrete."

Rovers chairman, Mr Hamer is calling for a full investigation.

"You don't go on a Saturday to watch a game of football and support your team and end up being pushed to the floor and punched and pepper sprayed - it's something you never want to hear," he said.

"We'll do our damnedest to make sure it never happens again."

Rovers said it was not in a position to register an official complaint to police as the trouble happened at Port Vale's ground.