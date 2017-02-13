Second HMP Leyhill open prison absconder arrested
- 13 February 2017
- From the section Bristol
A second inmate who absconded from an open prison has been arrested.
Nicholas Briggs, 28, went missing from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire last Thursday.
He is serving an 18-month sentence for domestic assault and was arrested by Gwent Police on Sunday night.
A second inmate, Anthony McCormick, 52, who absconded at the same time, and who was handed a life sentence in 1998 after being convicted of rape, handed himself into police on Friday.