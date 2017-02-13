Second HMP Leyhill open prison absconder arrested

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Anthony McCormick (l) and Nicholas Briggs (r) absconded from HMP Leyhill last Thursday

A second inmate who absconded from an open prison has been arrested.

Nicholas Briggs, 28, went missing from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire last Thursday.

He is serving an 18-month sentence for domestic assault and was arrested by Gwent Police on Sunday night.

A second inmate, Anthony McCormick, 52, who absconded at the same time, and who was handed a life sentence in 1998 after being convicted of rape, handed himself into police on Friday.