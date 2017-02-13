Bristol

Second HMP Leyhill open prison absconder arrested

  • 13 February 2017
  • From the section Bristol
Anthony McCormick, 52, (l) Nicholas Briggs, 28 (r) Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Anthony McCormick (l) and Nicholas Briggs (r) absconded from HMP Leyhill last Thursday

A second inmate who absconded from an open prison has been arrested.

Nicholas Briggs, 28, went missing from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire last Thursday.

He is serving an 18-month sentence for domestic assault and was arrested by Gwent Police on Sunday night.

A second inmate, Anthony McCormick, 52, who absconded at the same time, and who was handed a life sentence in 1998 after being convicted of rape, handed himself into police on Friday.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites