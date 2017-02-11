HMP Leyhill: Missing rapist Anthony McCormick arrested

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Anthony McCormick (l) handed himself in but Nicholas Briggs (r) is still missing

A rapist who absconded from an open prison has been arrested.

Anthony McCormick, 52, went missing from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on Thursday afternoon.

McCormick handed himself in at a police station in south Wales on Friday night. He was sentenced to life in 1998 after being convicted of rape.

A second prisoner who absconded at the same time is still missing. Nicholas Briggs, 28, is serving an 18-month sentence for a domestic assault.

Police say he should not be approached and if anyone sees him they should ring 999 immediately.