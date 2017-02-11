Bristol

HMP Leyhill: Missing rapist Anthony McCormick arrested

  • 11 February 2017
Anthony McCormick, 52, (l) Nicholas Briggs, 28 (r) Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Anthony McCormick (l) handed himself in but Nicholas Briggs (r) is still missing

A rapist who absconded from an open prison has been arrested.

Anthony McCormick, 52, went missing from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on Thursday afternoon.

McCormick handed himself in at a police station in south Wales on Friday night. He was sentenced to life in 1998 after being convicted of rape.

A second prisoner who absconded at the same time is still missing. Nicholas Briggs, 28, is serving an 18-month sentence for a domestic assault.

Police say he should not be approached and if anyone sees him they should ring 999 immediately.

