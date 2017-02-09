Footballer Tammy Abraham 'crashed while driving with no licence'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Abraham joined Bristol City from Chelsea on loan at the start of the season

A Championship footballer allegedly crashed a car while driving without a licence or insurance.

Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham, 19, is alleged to have been involved in a crash near the club's training ground in Failand, near Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 19-year-old man was reported for summons for careless driving and driving without licence and insurance.

A Bristol City spokesman said the club was aware of the situation.

Abraham is currently on a season-long loan from Chelsea. He has scored 16 goals so far this season.