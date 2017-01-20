Police Taser race group founder in the face

Media caption Judah Adunbi was Tasered in the face as officers tried to arrest him

A founder of a group improving race relations with police has been Tasered in the face by officers who mistook him for a wanted man.

Footage filmed by a neighbour shows Judah Adunbi, 63, outside his Bristol home when he is stopped by police.

Mr Adunbi refused to give his name and after a dispute was Tasered in the face by officers who tried to arrest him.

The incident, which Mr Adunbi said left him "scared for his life", has been referred to the police watchdog.

Mr Adunbi, the founding member of an independent group between the police and prominent members of the Afro-Caribbean community, said he was "terrified" by what happened.

"When the Taser hit me I thought it had killed me," he said.

'Not a criminal'

A neighbour of Mr Adunbi filmed the incident, which took place outside his home in the Easton area of Bristol on 14 January.

The video shows the two officers approaching Mr Adunbi while returning from a walk with his dog. They give the name of the wanted man and ask if that is him.

When he says he is not that man, they ask for his name, which he declines to give.

Mr Adunbi says he refused because he is "not a criminal" and was "just going about my business".

Officers tried to arrest him as he walked into his back garden and then Tasered him.

Image caption Judah Adunbi says he declined to give his name to police because he is "not a criminal" and was "just going about my business"

Mr Adunbi, who is no longer on the board of the race relations group, said what happened to him was "disgraceful".

He said: "[The police] claim they are looking for an individual...they know who the individual is so why go as far as accuse any black man in the street with dreadlocks."

He added race relations in the city were "getting worse" and called for the police and community groups to "sit down around the table and sort this out".

Ch Supt Jon Reilly said: "After reviewing what happened, we voluntarily referred a complaint about this incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

He added he had met Mr Adunbi and had a "constructive conversation".

He said: "We're aware of concerns within the local community and we take these concerns very seriously."

An IPCC spokesperson said: "We are independently investigating a complaint about an incident in Easton on 14 January where a man was Tasered.

"The IPCC investigation follows a referral from Avon and Somerset Police and is in its early stages."