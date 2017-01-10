One million people watch 500ft snooker trick shot

More than one million people have watched a snooker trick shot set up across a bar in Bristol.

Allstar Sports Bar shot the video as their late Christmas trick shot and it's since gone viral online.

The 500ft (152m) putt took about 11 hours to set up and was filmed by general manager Shane O'Hara and bar assistant Tom Woolman.

[Note: This video has no sound]

BBC Sport's live coverage of the 2017 Masters starts on Sunday.