Man found stabbed to death in village of Siston

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Mohammed Abdurezek died from stab wounds

A man has been found stabbed to death in a South Gloucestershire village, police have revealed.

Thirty-one-year old Mohammed Abdurezek's body was discovered on Gibbs Lane in Siston at about 10:10 GMT on Christmas Eve.

Police said they had released a photo "in the hope someone may recognise him" and believed he was based in Bristol but had links to Swansea and Newcastle.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp James Riccio, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "While we're at an early stage, we're confident Mr Abdurezek was based in Bristol and had links to a number of other places across the UK, including Swansea and Newcastle.

"If you have any information which could help us, or saw or heard anything suspicious in Siston in the 48 hours before his body was discovered, please call us."