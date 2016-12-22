Bath tipper truck crash: Widow describes loss

Sian Vaughan, the wife of one of the Bath tipper truck crash victims, says details revealed at the trial have "rubbed salt in the wounds".

Her husband Stephen, 34, from Swansea, was one of three men in a car who were killed when the lorry crashed on a hill in Bath in February 2015.

Haulage boss Matthew Gordon, 30, and mechanic Peter Wood, 55, were found guilty at Bristol Crown Court.

The driver of the truck, Phillip Potter, 20, was cleared of dangerous and careless driving.