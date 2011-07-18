Burned shirt is found in Bath sex assault investigation

The burned remains of a shirt, thought to have been worn by a suspect during a sex assault in Bath, have been found.

The discovery comes after two girls, aged 11 and 14, were attacked by a man at Ringswell Gardens on 14 July.

The older girl was assaulted by a man wearing a similar shirt to the one found, while the other was pushed over after screaming.

Police say the shirt is a "distinctive" blue, pink and grey hooped rugby top, which is being forensically examined.

It was found at Kensington Meadows near the River Avon, about half a mile from the scene of the attack.

The offender is described as white, aged between 25 and 30, about 5ft 10in (177cm) tall.

Officers said the girls' screams were heard by two fishermen who ran to help and the attacker walked away.

The girls were said to be severely shaken and upset, but not physically injured.

Det Insp Charlotte Tucker said the the attack was an "isolated incident".