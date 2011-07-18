Future Publishing to cut 100 jobs in Bath and worldwide
- 18 July 2011
- From the section Bristol
Up to 100 jobs are being cut at magazine publisher Future PLC at its base in Bath and across its workforce worldwide.
The company, which publishes more than 80 magazines and employs 1,000 people in Bath, said it was mainly due to the recent decline in the sales of print magazines.
It said its websites were doing well and the main problems were in the USA.
The firm plans to make its US business "primarily digital".