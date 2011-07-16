Bristol hosts Pride 2011 march and party

Image caption A number of after parties are planned throughout the night across the city

Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Bristol as part of the Pride Bristol 2011 celebrations.

The event organised by the city's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community culminates with a festival in Castle Park.

Pride director Anna Rutherford said the event, the second to be held in the city, was a very public statement.

"People tell us it's very important to have a visible event so people can see positive role models," she said.

The colourful parade started in Queen Square at 1200 BST and snaked its way past the fountains outside Bristol's Council House before going across The Centre and down Baldwin Street to Castle Park.

"We've gone a lot more ambitious this year with a bigger parade and party," Ms Rutherford said.

"We have [American singer] Kelis playing on stage this evening and there are a number of after parties at various venues across the city late into the night."