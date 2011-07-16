Avon and Somerset Police seize drugs and stolen goods

From the section

Image caption Key issues such as drug-dealing, theft, speeding and anti-social behaviour were tackled

Police have seized a number of class A drugs and stolen goods following raids in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset police said the operation, dubbed "Relentless", had been "very successful".

Six search warrants were executed across Bristol at addresses used by people suspected of handling stolen goods.

Hundreds of computers and mobile phones were seized and a 50-year-old man was arrested.

Also among those arrested were a 19-year-old man in Kingswood on suspicion of supplying cannabis and a 23-year-old on suspicion of possession of cocaine.