Council reverse decision to close Culverhay School in Bath

Councillors have reversed their decision to close an all-boys school in Bath.

Culverhay School, which is about half full, had been due to close at the end of the academic year.

Bath and North East Somerset councillors had voted to recommend the closure of Culverhay School in July.

But following a review by the council's scrutiny panel and a full council meeting on Thursday, councillors have voted to keep the school open.

Councillor Nathan Hartley said the school is now hoping to become a co-educational academy.

He said: "The school itself is now in the process of submitting its own bid to become an academy.

"There's also an application from a free school group. It's up to the government over the summer to decide which one of those should go through and be successful."