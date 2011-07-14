Bridge Valley Road works on course after tunnel filled

Image caption The road has been closed since March 2010 because of safety fears

Work to stabilise a hillside as part of road repairs on a major commuter route in Bristol has reached a milestone.

Bridge Valley Road, which links the zoo to the Portway, has been closed since March 2010.

A crucial part of the £2m of repairs included filling a collapsing part of a disused railway tunnel beneath the road.

That work was completed this week and the reinforcement and re-pointing of the rock face wall is also continuing.

This includes repairing the large cracks which opened up when the hillside started to push the wall over.

Temporary traffic-calming measures are being maintained to discourage motorists from using a rat run through Clifton and encourage them to use the official diversion.

Bridge Valley Road is due to reopen in September.