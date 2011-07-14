Ex-BBC man Peter Rowell in court on child sex charges

Image caption Mr Rowell, who denies all the charges, was released on conditional bail

Former BBC presenter Peter Rowell has appeared before magistrates in Bristol accused of child sex offences.

Mr Rowell, of Wickwar, near Bristol, is charged with the rape of a child and 10 counts of indecent assault against a girl under 16.

He is also charged with six counts of making indecent pictures of a child and one of possessing an indecent picture.

The 53-year-old, who denies all the charges, was bailed to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 7 October.

Bulletin reader

At a previous appearance before North Avon magistrates in June he was ordered to surrender his passport.

He was also placed under curfew and told not to leave home without a responsible adult.

Mr Rowell, originally from Sunderland, presented the afternoon show on BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Somerset.

He was also a news bulletin reader on ITV West for more than 10 years and worked as a DJ for commercial radio station GWR in the 1980s.