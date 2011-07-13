Dancer injured in Bristol Hippodrome balcony fall

Image caption The show stars Flavia Cacace from the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing programme

A dancer has been injured during a matinee show at the Bristol Hippodrome.

An ambulance spokesman said the man, in his 30s, had fallen about 8ft (2.4m) from a balcony on the stage at about 1600 BST and was briefly unconscious.

It happened during Midnight Tango, a show starring Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone from the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing programme.

The man was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary with difficulty breathing and a possible spinal injury.

In a statement, the show's producers said: "Diomar Giraldo, one of the dancers in Midnight Tango, sustained an injury during today's matinee performance.

"In order to ensure he was looked after properly, the show was halted for approximately 40 minutes and he was taken to hospital.

"The show then resumed. The signs are that he will make a full recovery."