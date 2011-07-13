Bristol

Bristol Free School plans are given council approval

  • 13 July 2011
  • From the section Bristol
Government building in Brentry, Bristol
Image caption The building has previously housed the Environment Agency and Defra

Bristol Free School has been given the green light to create temporary facilities at Westbury-on-Trym.

Plans to re-use the former site of the Environment Agency and Defra on Burghill Road were approved by a planning committee on Wednesday.

The temporary site - which could be used until December 2012 - will include facilities for ICT, science and technology, sport and extra classrooms.

Bristol Free School is set to be the largest of its kind in England.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites