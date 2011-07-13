Police push to rid Bath of anti-social behaviour

Four extra police officers have been drafted into Bath during peak weekend evenings to curb anti-social behaviour during the summer months.

They will work during the afternoon and evening in an attempt to prevent problems worsening later on.

City centre Sgt Richard Durnford said: "If we think they're being a pain we can tackle them early."

The initiative has been drawn up with the council and licensing trade as part of operation Eutaxy Plus.

Chairwoman of the Bath Pub watch and licensee of a bar in Bath, Megan Van Dyke, has welcomed the move.

"We are a destination for a lot of large groups and when you have that concentration of people drinking in the heat, there are a great deal of variables that can present themselves, so it's really important to have that police presence.

"It's quite random, the other day there were at least 30 to 40 large groups of hen and stag parties in town all at once and that was a very hot day, the weekend before that, there weren't any large groups - it's dependent on what's going on in town."

If troublemakers are spotted the police have warned them they will be removed and banned from the city centre using existing legislation.