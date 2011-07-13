Bristol General Hospital is sold in £6m deal

Image caption The Grade II-listed hospital on the Harbourside opened in 1832

Bristol's General Hospital has been sold to developers for more than £6m.

The site in Guinea Lane has been bought by City & Country Group, a company specialising in conversions of listed and historic buildings.

University Hospitals Bristol said the hospital would close in 2012 when the planned South Bristol Community Hospital opens.

The 2.93 acre site was marketed for redevelopment as offices, homes and shops.

A spokesman for the developers said it was assembling a team which would work with the hospital trust, Bristol City Council and English Heritage to draw up plans for the building.

'Sleep clinic'

The Grade II-listed hospital, used for the rehabilitation for the elderly and stroke victims, opened in 1832.

Originally it only looked after patients from Bristol but in 1850 started taking patients from outside the city.

At present it mainly treats patients from Bristol and North Somerset.

It has 77 in-patient beds, an outpatient clinic and a sleep studies unit.

Before the hospital is closed, the trust plans to hold an open day for people to come and look round the building.

It is also planning a "memory project" to capture the hospital's role in providing health care in the area.